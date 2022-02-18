Putin Invades Ukraine Because “What About Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden?”

Friday, 18 February 2022

Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the Ukraine after watching Fox News, Newsmax and other American rightwing news outlets for an entire weekend.

Convinced that his favorite American politician, Donald Trump, and his cult followers are only focused on prosecuting Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton, Putin decided that Americans didn’t really care about Ukraine.

“We are going into Ukraine, and then the rest of Eastern Europe,” said Putin. “Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden must be stopped at all costs, the world is dependent upon our swift action. What about Hillary and Hunter? They might be hiding in Kiev” said Putin.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

