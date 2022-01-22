On Deathbed, Meatloaf Reveals 5 Things He Wouldn't Do For Love

NY - Just before he died, the singer Meatloaf told his nurse the five things that he wouldn't do for love, answering the burning question from his hit song, I Would Do Anything For Love (but I won't do that.)

Although the nurse actually had no idea who Meatloaf was, she kinda knew one or two of his songs when she later heard them. "Oh, that guy?!"

"At the time, I just thought he was being a rude, horny old man. But he grabbed my wrist and insisted that millions of people would want to know this 'very important information,' so I wrote down the 5 things Mr. Meatloaf would not do for love on a napkin. Here they are in order:"

5. Stick a splintery old stick up his keister.

4. Stick a non-splintery stick up his keister.

3. Let his partner tape over his favorite episodes of Wheel Of Fortune.

2. Transvestites with both boobs and penis

1. Poodles

"He was very insistent about the poodles. Almost like he was hiding something. He wanted to make it crystal clear that this was the number one thing he wouldn't do for love. He said, 'everyone always thinks it's butt stuff, but it's poodles.' Then he died."

So there you have it Meatloaf fans, who were mostly hoping the answer would set some boundaries for their own weird sexual fantasies. Remember now, no poodles, you greasy rock-opera freaks.