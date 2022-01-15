Man looking for the happy music on Radio 3

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 15 January 2022

image for Man looking for the happy music on Radio 3
Oh when do they play the bit that I know?

After three hours of listening to Radio 3, Brian Asshat is yet to hear any happy music.

Chutney on the Fritz’s least eligible bachelor, but the most careful curator of pencil shavings, feathers and paperclips said ‘I was listening to a symphony by Dvorak, a bit of Sibelius and some Rachmaninov, and none of it lifted my spirits. None of it did at all, so I am looking for some happy music to listen to’.

Brian’s own extensive CD collection consists of CDs by Ronan Keating, Shania Twain, and Barry Manilow, so when it comes to happy, upbeat music he doesn’t have a high bar to jump.

He continued ‘I just want something I can tap a foot to. I would say feet, but I only have one shoe, after throwing one of them at Thomas Johnson, honestly, how much longer will he be moping over Sarah at number 11 for?’

Brian has been moping over a woman from his youth for 39 years now. We would feel his pain if we felt anything for Brian at all.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalMusicRadio

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more