China’s Best Rock Band, The Egg Rolls, Hit Number One On Billboard’s Sizzling 99 Chart

HOLLYWOOD – (Music Satire) – Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine has just announced that The Egg Rolls, a rock band that hails from Shanghai, China just topped the Billboard Sizzling 99 Chart with their brand new single “The Ballad of Ling Chow and LaVonDell Washington.”

The band who is managed by British music mogul Simon Cowell, told YKY Magazine writer Buck Yazoo that The Egg Rolls are preparing to go on a 179-city world-wide tour starting on Valentine’s Day.

The tour is being billed as "The Egg Rolls Conquer The Hell Out of The World Tour."

Cowell said that he has signed 63-year-old, 183-pound Madonna to be the opening act.

The British producer said that he really feels that this band could be the next Beatles, but with Chinese accents of course.

SIDENOTE: Yazoo said that the band has already been signed to film a commercial for McDonalds new McFortune Cookie Flavored McNuggets.