China’s Best Rock Band, The Egg Rolls, Hit Number One On Billboard’s Sizzling 99 Chart

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 December 2021

image for China’s Best Rock Band, The Egg Rolls, Hit Number One On Billboard’s Sizzling 99 Chart
The Egg Rolls (L to R) - Pingo, Ringo, Mingo, and Bingo.

HOLLYWOOD – (Music Satire) – Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine has just announced that The Egg Rolls, a rock band that hails from Shanghai, China just topped the Billboard Sizzling 99 Chart with their brand new single “The Ballad of Ling Chow and LaVonDell Washington.”

The band who is managed by British music mogul Simon Cowell, told YKY Magazine writer Buck Yazoo that The Egg Rolls are preparing to go on a 179-city world-wide tour starting on Valentine’s Day.

The tour is being billed as "The Egg Rolls Conquer The Hell Out of The World Tour."

Cowell said that he has signed 63-year-old, 183-pound Madonna to be the opening act.

The British producer said that he really feels that this band could be the next Beatles, but with Chinese accents of course.

SIDENOTE: Yazoo said that the band has already been signed to film a commercial for McDonalds new McFortune Cookie Flavored McNuggets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaMusic

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more