Residents of Lonesome Heights in America were shocked to see a number of Banjo shaped parcels delivered to the house of a large family that have just moved into the area.

Brick Flooring said 'They have just moved in, it is a big house, and they seem to have a big family, so they get a lot of deliveries, and I imagine moving to somewhere new means that they have to order a lot of new things in as well, but we just saw all of these Banjo shaped parcels, and we thought the worst.'

Mr Flooring's wife, Tile said 'It would just be shocking if we all saw them playing the Banjo in the front garden, still a good bit of banjo playing is good to keep the burglars away, but I don't imagine it would do wonders for the house prices, will it?'