Prince Charles Becomes The Manager of The All-Female Rock Band, The Raging Female Hormones

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 10 December 2021

image for Prince Charles Becomes The Manager of The All-Female Rock Band, The Raging Female Hormones
The members of The Raging Female Hormones (L-R) Tina, Traci, Trudi, and Tessie.

LONDON – (Satire News) – In a move that shocked pretty much all of the United Kingdom, as well as most of the free world, Prince Charles has gotten into the music business.

According to Ta Ta For Now News, the prince has just signed to become the manager of the all-female rock band named The Raging Female Hormones.

The girls hail from Manchester and have just released their first album titled “The Raging Female Hormones – Period Piece.”

TTFNN reporter Loretta Piffinshaw interviewed the band members and she learned that contrary to the widely circulated rumor, the girls in the band are not lesbians.

Piffinshaw noted that the band members have more boyfriends than Morton’s Salt has salt grains.

Their very first single to hit the music charts is “My Guy Is So Damn Good-Looking He Can Grab Me By My Hooha Anytime.”

SIDENOTE: The Raging Female Hormones will begin their 27-city “Tampons Tour” of the U.S. on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
MusicPrince Charles

