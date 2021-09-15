Laos Accidentally Bombs and Invades Cambodia

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – North Korea’s national news agency, the Rice Paddy News, is reporting that the government of Laos has bombed and invaded the neighboring country of Cambodia by mistake.

A reporter with RPN stated that the GPS system that the commander-in-chief of the Laotian military was using malfunctioned, and so as a result instead of providing directions to Thailand, mistakenly directed the Laotian Air Force to bomb targets in the semi-friendly country of Cambodia.

Some of the Cambodian towns that were bombed include the cities of Fuk-Em-Foo, Suk-Fing-Wah, and Port Pussi-Kum-Twat.

RPN reports that Laotian troops with the 9,303rd Infantry Division marched into Cambodian towns and villages and easily defeated the ill-trained, ill-disciplined, and ill-fed Cambodian volunteer army, navy, and airport security guards.

A spokesperson for the Laotian government has apologized saying that they will have to talk to the United States government about possibly purchasing a more modern, up-to-date, dependable GPS system.

SIDENOTE: The Laotian government wants the government of Cambodia to please accept their most humble apologies and a full and thorough investigation will be conducted, although, as VP Kamala Harris has stated, it is abundantly clear that 100% of the blame lies with the Laotian government's fucked up GPS system.