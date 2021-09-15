Laos Accidentally Bombs and Invades Cambodia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

image for Laos Accidentally Bombs and Invades Cambodia
The Laotian GPS system that was purchased from Russia in 2013, for $75 has been trashed.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – North Korea’s national news agency, the Rice Paddy News, is reporting that the government of Laos has bombed and invaded the neighboring country of Cambodia by mistake.

A reporter with RPN stated that the GPS system that the commander-in-chief of the Laotian military was using malfunctioned, and so as a result instead of providing directions to Thailand, mistakenly directed the Laotian Air Force to bomb targets in the semi-friendly country of Cambodia.

Some of the Cambodian towns that were bombed include the cities of Fuk-Em-Foo, Suk-Fing-Wah, and Port Pussi-Kum-Twat.

RPN reports that Laotian troops with the 9,303rd Infantry Division marched into Cambodian towns and villages and easily defeated the ill-trained, ill-disciplined, and ill-fed Cambodian volunteer army, navy, and airport security guards.

A spokesperson for the Laotian government has apologized saying that they will have to talk to the United States government about possibly purchasing a more modern, up-to-date, dependable GPS system.

SIDENOTE: The Laotian government wants the government of Cambodia to please accept their most humble apologies and a full and thorough investigation will be conducted, although, as VP Kamala Harris has stated, it is abundantly clear that 100% of the blame lies with the Laotian government's fucked up GPS system.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cambodia Laos North Korea Thailand

