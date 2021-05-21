Dairy Queen Opens Its First Fast Food Restaurant in North Korea

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 May 2021

image for Dairy Queen Opens Its First Fast Food Restaurant in North Korea
Kim Jong-un told his BFF Dennis Rodman that he loves eating 5 DQ Beltbuster Burgers for breakfast.

Pyongyang, North Korea – (Satire News) – Dairy Queen, the hamburger and ice cream parlor franchise giant has been around for 80 years.

TheVox Populi news agency reports that the company has just agreed to open up a new Dairy Queen in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Kim Jong-un, the leader of the North Korean republic, granted DQ a special fast food license in exchange for a 3% fee taken from the profits.

The North Korean leader was asked if the money from the fee will be used to pay for North Korean missiles.

The Asian leader, made a face, and replied that what he uses the 3% for is no one’s damn business.

He then added that truth be told, he plans to use the fee money to import bread, egg rolls, Diet Dr. Peppers, Apple Phones, and tortillas for his people.

In Other News. Kanye West is insisting that the photos which appeared in the National Enquirer of him sitting on Megan Thee Stallion’s lap are photoshopped.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Dairy Queen, Fast Food, Kim Jong-un, North Korea

