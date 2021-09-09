Russia Has a Sure-Fire Plan To Discourage Homosexuality

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – The Kremlin has announced that they will no longer tolerate the comingling between same-sexers.

Stavros Nickavich, spokesperson for the Kremlin, has made it clear that Moscow is not San Francisco, and anyone who wants to kiss someone of the same sex on the mouth runs the risk of having their lips crazy-glued.

He then noted that if that is not enough of a deterrent for the flamers then those gay folks will be arrested, put on a cargo ship, and then be transported to Alabama.

Why Alabama someone might ask? Nickavich replied because of all of the 50 states, Alabama is the only state that has no homosexuals. He then thought for a second and added, well that we know of anyway.

iRumors has reported in the past, that they conducted an investigation and actually found that there are 29 sidesaddlers and 24 lesbionics, who actually reside in Alabama.

Vodka Vermicelli with iRumors noted that the gay males dress up as KKKers and the lesbionic females dress up as cheerleaders, so no one really notices them.