Russia’s Most Advanced Stealth Bomber Flies Across The United Kingdom Totally Undetected

LONDON – (Satire News) – England’s Tickety Boo News is reporting lots of red faces at 10 Downing Street, Buckingham Palace, and Wembley Stadium.

TBN reporter Brompton Boxgrove, stated that the Royal Air Force has admitted that a Russian Stealth Bomber did in fact fly over the UK completely undetected.

He noted that hundreds of British citizens reported hearing a loud sound, that many described as sounding like the sound that comes out of the Who’s guitarist Pete Townsend’s amplifier.

Others said the sound was more like that of a crazed Bosnian banshee. And two homeless individuals said that the horrible sound reminded them of that blooming, blithering, boisterous, bloody, bloke Piers Morgan spewing out his vomitorial harangues and diabolical diatribes.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth said that Simon Cowell told her that he heard from one of his Russian “America's Got Talent” viewers that the Stealth Bomber got lost and was actually supposed to fly over Iowa.