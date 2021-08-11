Russia’s Most Advanced Stealth Bomber Flies Across The United Kingdom Totally Undetected

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 11 August 2021

image for Russia’s Most Advanced Stealth Bomber Flies Across The United Kingdom Totally Undetected
This is the Russian Stealth Bomber photographed with a Japanese Day Vision X-4 camera as it flew over the English Channel.

LONDON – (Satire News) – England’s Tickety Boo News is reporting lots of red faces at 10 Downing Street, Buckingham Palace, and Wembley Stadium.

TBN reporter Brompton Boxgrove, stated that the Royal Air Force has admitted that a Russian Stealth Bomber did in fact fly over the UK completely undetected.

He noted that hundreds of British citizens reported hearing a loud sound, that many described as sounding like the sound that comes out of the Who’s guitarist Pete Townsend’s amplifier.

Others said the sound was more like that of a crazed Bosnian banshee. And two homeless individuals said that the horrible sound reminded them of that blooming, blithering, boisterous, bloody, bloke Piers Morgan spewing out his vomitorial harangues and diabolical diatribes.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth said that Simon Cowell told her that he heard from one of his Russian “America's Got Talent” viewers that the Stealth Bomber got lost and was actually supposed to fly over Iowa.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RussiaStealth BomberUK

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more