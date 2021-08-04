An Egg Roll Food Truck in San Francisco’s Chinatown Makes $1 Million Per Day

image for An Egg Roll Food Truck in San Francisco’s Chinatown Makes $1 Million Per Day
Food truck owner Ms. Ling Dinga Ling says the secret to her success is in the fabulous egg roll sauce.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed, has told Food Fad Magazine that the Rockin’ & Rollin’ Egg Roll Food Truck is doing fantastic sales.

She pointed out that she spoke to Ling Dinga Ling, the owner, who told her that her one truck rakes in $1 million per day.

She added that she parks her food truck in the richest section of Chinatown, where most customers will buy a $9.50 egg roll combo plate and leave at least a $4 tip.

Ms. Ling Dinga Ling, who is currently separated from her husband of 31 years, Woody Blick, told FFM that their secret is in the special egg roll sauce, which she says is a combination of turmeric, star anise, coriander, grape jam, cumin, and a pinch of Habenero peppers.

SIDENOTE: Ms. Ling plans to buy three more egg roll food trucks, as well as a guacamole dip food truck within a week.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

