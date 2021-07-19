Russia and China Are Planning on Jointly Invading Japan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 July 2021

image for Russia and China Are Planning on Jointly Invading Japan
The powerful Russian aircraft carrier The RS Mikhail Baryshnikov shown leaving Russia and heading towards the Sea of Japan.

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Word has leaked out of the Kremlin that two of the world’s super powers are finalizing plans to invade Japan.

A Kremlin insider, who would only give his initials X.V.Z, told BuzzFuzz that Russia and China are in serious need of cameras, VCRs, microwaves, and sushi, which Japan has tons of.

A spokesperson for the Chinese government is denying the rumor and saying that Japan is like a little sister to China and besides Japan still owes the Chinese government close to $47 million.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has said that he is going to investigate and when he finds out who this X.V.Z. traitor person is, he will have him hung by his testicles, or if it’s a woman by her labia majora.

Meanwhile Japan has said that they are immediately cutting out all sushi shipments to Russia and to China.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

