The US Chinese-American Federation of Chinese People Demand That The NBA Implement An Asian Player Quota

Friday, 13 August 2021

image for The US Chinese-American Federation of Chinese People Demand That The NBA Implement An Asian Player Quota
At 7-Foot-6-Inches tall, ex-Houston Rockets player Yao Ming is the tallest man in China.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Sports Satire) - The organization known as The US Chinese-American Federation of Chinese People has issued a strong statement to the National Basketball Association.

In a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the group states that since 7% of all American citizens are of Asian descent, then it is only fitting and fair that 7% of all NBA players should be Asian (i.e. Chinese, Japanese, Laotian, etc.).

The group wants it to be perfectly clear that they have nothing at all against black players, who comprise 87% of the NBA rosters, but who make up only 13% of the American population.

They note that it does not take a Harvard or Yale graduate to see the blatantly batant inequity in this situation.

The organization, which is headquartered in San Francisco’s Chinatown, has made it abundantly clear that if this matter is not rectified then they will have no choice but to hire noted Chinese-American attorney Perry Ching III, and sue the NBA for $72 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

