Pussy Riot Wants The Fu*king Impostor Pussy Riot To Stop Using Their Band Name

NEW YORK CITY – (Music Satire) – Russia’s heavy metal all-girl trio has just been voted the Best All-Girl Band in Portugal.

The band’s lead guitar player and lead singer, Muffin told Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Pico de Gallo that they are very upset that a female trio from Bolivia, has taken their band name and is pretending to be them.

She noted that the fake lead singer actually sings with a Bolivian accent, where as she sings with a bit of a Moscovian accent.

The real Pussy Riot is noted for using extremely X-rated lyrics, for drinking lots of vodka while performing on stage, and for showing their nipples.

Bass player Hooha told de Gallo that they have just learned that their biggest hit song, “Dammit, Where Did All The Friggin’ Racists Come From?” has just sold 7 million records world-wide, including 2 million in Macadamia alone.

The song was written by the band’s drummer Beaver, and her ex-boyfriend Canadian pro ice hockey player Jacques DuFok.

The three real members of Pussy Riot have hired the services of famed Left Coast attorney Gloria Allred and they plan to sue the fake Pussy Riot for $4.7 million.

Pussy Riot has just announced their upcoming “Hey Y'all, Here Cums Pussy Riot” concert tour, which will cover 17 cities in the USA, 14 cities in Europe, and 2 cities in Antarctica.

SIDENOTE: Muffin told Pico de Gallo that their brand new, soon-to-be-released single is titled, “He Slid Into Third Base and Quickly Put a Big, Wet Smile on My Labia Majora.”