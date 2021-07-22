A Sperm Bank In San Francisco is Desperate For Sperm

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 22 July 2021

This is one of the 7 sperm depositing rooms at The Cum-As-You-Are Sperm Bank in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – The director of San Francisco’s Cum-As-You-Are Sperm Bank has placed an add on the local PBS channel stating that their facility is running low on sperm.

Ozzie F. Fintenguard, has been the director at the jism facility for 17 years, and he says that they have never been as short on ejaculate as they are today.

He said that he figures that people are back to work and many are now wanting to increase the size of their family, and if for some reason or another the male is either impotent, limp, flaccid, or has erectile dysfunction, then the wife or girlfriend may agree to be artificially inseminated with the love seed from a sperm bank donor.

Fintenguard said that they are having a sperm special starting next week, where a male will receive a double fee if he provides three ejaculates instead of the normal two.

SIDENOTE: Fintenguard wants everyone to know that they have just updated their adult male magazine selection to help get the cum contributors in the right ‘shooting your wad’ mood.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

