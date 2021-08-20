Canadian Prime Minister Calls For An Election For His Erection

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau (who also goes by the name 'Justine' on Saturday nights), has done what most logical, intelligent, and compassionate world leaders would do, and has called for a Federal election during a global pandemic.

After all, it's not as if squashing thousands of people across the country into small rooms to cast votes would result in multiple super-spreaders of Covid-19, now would it?

Running against him is the shocked Conservative leader, Erin O'Toole, the outraged NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul, confused Green Party leader Annamie Paul, and perturbed Sharon O. Yellownickers of the Perturbed Party.

It's weird enough that 'Trudy' (Trudeau's name on alternating Friday nights) is calling an election less than 2 years into his 4-year lying-fest, but more shocking is that the formerly goateed hipster-doofus of the Great White North even called an election, without a party platform to share with the media, nor budgetary estimations, nor ideas to run a campaign during a pandemic, nor even decent donuts to offer the media. I refuse to eat honey-dip donuts! Me want double-chocolate or nothing!!!

Trudeau, who spent half of his time checking and rechecking and adjusting his hair, wouldn't take serious questions from the mainstream media (or this reporter, for that matter), and could only be heard muttering to himself, "Sacre Bleu! Section 4 has some gray hairs in it, and section 7 needs to be combed towards, not away from my abnormally-small ears! This is an outrage! At least I'm not going bald like dear old daddy!"

Finally noticing the reporters clambering for his attention, Trudeau looked confused and asked us, "Wait a minute! I thought I asked for an erection, not an election?! What have I done?! Oh, noooo! My pretty hair isn't ready for an election!"

We'll see if Canadians are on September 20th.