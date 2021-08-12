The US Warns Canada To Control Their Wandering Moose or Else

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The US Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a stern warning to our neighbor to the north regarding their wandering moose.

Stating that the Canadian moose cross over into the US and they then proceed to eat the crops of American farmers, plus they also trample the forests with their humongous hooves, and on top of that they pee and shit all over the place.

A spokesperson for the USDAH went on to say that as all Canadians well know, moose crap smells worse than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s feet, and on a scale of 1 to 10, that's as damn close to 10 that you can get.

The Canadian government has been put on notice that if they do not remedy the situation, then the US will have no choice but to invade Canada with the 13th Green Beret Division, and capture every moose it can, and, they noted that it won’t be pretty what they'll then do.

BuzzFuzz reports that the Canadian government has put the Canadian Mounted Police on full military alert.

SIDENOTE: Vice-President Kamala Harris laughed at that statement adding that it will be like a bunch of funny hat wearing little leaguers going against the Houston Astros.