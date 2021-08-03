A Canadian Contortionist Somehow Ends Up With His Tonsils Up His Ass

TORONTO, Canada – (Satire News) – The Detroit Mirror newspaper is reporting that one of the world’s greatest contortionist has met with a rather unusual injury.

Georgio The Great, considered even better than the Great Gilda, who could literally end up with her tongue wrapped around her ovaries, somehow lost his balance and ended up with his tonsils inside his butt hole, as they call it in Mississippi.

Luckily there were three doctors in the audience and they immediately leapt into action, boiling water and using a dozen sheets of Kleenex to extract the tonsils from Georgio the Great’s rectal cavity.

“The Great” as Georgio prefers to be called, was screaming so loud that one of the doctors ended up having to slap him in his face repeatedly with a handy corn tortilla.

Georgio finally stopped, but afterwards he remarked that he had a hankerin’ to go have dinner at Taco Bell.

Meanwhile, the doctors said that Georgio will be okay and they have suggested that he should seriously think about retiring before he ties himself into an effeb mess that even a hand grenade would not be able to fix.