Inspectors Find Over 17,000 Cracks In The Great Wall of China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 July 2021

image for Inspectors Find Over 17,000 Cracks In The Great Wall of China
Chinese officials state that the rickshaw shortage has really affected the number of tourists visiting the famous wall.

SHANGHAI, China - (World Satire) – Inspectors with Ireland’s Green Leprechaun Building & Wall Inspecting Company have finished their 4-month inspection of the 13,171-mile-long Great Wall of China.

And they have informed the Chinese government that they have found 17,307 cracks in the 378-year-old-wall.

Chinese officials were hurriedly trying to find the whereabouts of the Great Wall's receipt.

A rep with the Irish company that conducted the inspection, also noted that the wall has extensive pecking damage that was done by pesky woodpeckers.

He added that most people do not realize that woodpeckers just don’t peck on wood, but they also peck on walls, bridges, and in some isolated cases people.

In Other News. Mitch McConnell wants the person who completely covered his Honda Civic in hundreds of pink Post-It-Notes to turn himself in.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaCrackGreat Wall of China

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more