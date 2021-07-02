Inspectors Find Over 17,000 Cracks In The Great Wall of China

SHANGHAI, China - (World Satire) – Inspectors with Ireland’s Green Leprechaun Building & Wall Inspecting Company have finished their 4-month inspection of the 13,171-mile-long Great Wall of China.

And they have informed the Chinese government that they have found 17,307 cracks in the 378-year-old-wall.

Chinese officials were hurriedly trying to find the whereabouts of the Great Wall's receipt.

A rep with the Irish company that conducted the inspection, also noted that the wall has extensive pecking damage that was done by pesky woodpeckers.

He added that most people do not realize that woodpeckers just don’t peck on wood, but they also peck on walls, bridges, and in some isolated cases people.

In Other News. Mitch McConnell wants the person who completely covered his Honda Civic in hundreds of pink Post-It-Notes to turn himself in.