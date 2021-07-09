Russian President Vladimir Putin Has Revealed That Russia Is In The Process of Annexing Norway

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – The Kremlin Voice has issued a statement stating that President Vladimir Putin is finalizing plans to annex the Scandinavian country of Norway.

Reports are that Norway is resisting, but after the Norwegian senate was shown official Russian army photos of what Russia did to Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand back during World War 2, they have unanimously decided to keep their sardine-eating mouths shut; tightly.

Putin has promised the people of Norway that he does not plan to interfere in any way, shape, or form with their beloved fiords.

He stated, in no uncertain terms, that he will be building an air force base at the southern tip of Norway that will easily be within striking distance of the United Kingdom.

Putin, wants to assure the British people that he has no plans of attacking or invading the UK; unless of course they happen to piss him off.