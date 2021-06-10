Iranian Ships Headed To Venezuela Are Loaded With Weapons, Camels, and Sand

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – A highly reputable source within the White House informed Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Pico de Gallo, of a flotilla of seven Iranian cargo ships that are sailing towards Venezuela.

The insider, who uses the clandestine name “Deep Pockets,” told TTT that he actually received a text message from one of the seaman aboard one of the Iranian vessels.

The seaman who is aboard the ISS Sand Pebble, is identified as Mustafa Ala Fala Shake, 36, and he revealed that all seven ships are loaded with all kinds of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, grenade launchers, bomb-carrying drones, tasers, and even highly sophisticated bottle rockets.

Mustafa Ala Fala Shake also pointed out that Iran has sold 117 adult camels to Venezuela (76 two-humped and 41 one-humped).

The Iranian seamen told “Deep Pockets” that the oil-rich South American country also purchased 817,000 tons of prime Iranian desert sand because due to recent category 5 hurricanes, Venezuela has lost an awful lot of beach sand to erosion.

SIDENOTE: Intel coming out of the Central American country of Costa Rica states that the banana republic fears that Venezuela may be getting ready to invade them.