Tehran Nuclear Anvil Showdown: Wile E Biden vs The Trump Runner

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Friday, 19 February 2021

BILLINGSGATE POST: Transporting Wile E Biden and the Trump Runner from the friendly confines of the Sonoran Desert to a deserted tarmac outside Tehran was not easy. Promises of being supplied with the advanced ACME ANTI-GRAVITY ANVIL WITH NUCLEAR COMPONENT, convinced Wile E Biden that it would be worth his trouble.

On the other hand, the Trump Runner was very wary of this deal. For years he had been able to defy simple gravity, MEEP-MEEPING his way to victory, each time watching the conventional ACME ANVIL unerringly doing its Quasimodo switchback and dropping on the Wile E one’s noggin.

Iran had been attempting to build this nuclear anti-gravity anvil for years. Flush with billions of cash furnished by Wile E Biden’s old boss, Barack “Boom-Boom” Obama, they were nearly there, until the Trump Runner took over.

Deep in their hidden, underground processing facilities, where the ACME CORPORATION secretly was assisting the Iranians in reaching their goal of fission grade uranium, thousands of centrifuges were humming away; each one seeking the ultimate goal of providing Wile E Biden with an advantage over his arch enemy, the Trump Runner.

Would the Trump Runner continue his unbroken stream of victories over the hapless Wile E Biden?

Only the Shadow knows what evil lurks in the heart of Wile E Biden....Stay tuned.

Dr. Slim: “I will sitting on the edge of my BarcaLounger, trying to stay awake.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Can’t wait to see the next episode. Can’t breath.”

