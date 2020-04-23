An Undefeated Cuban Boxer Knocks Himself Out

HAVANA – The man who is considered to be one of Cuba's best boxers has just lost his first fight.

Francisco "Chico" Dominico, 28, who was a 9 to 1 favorite over Venezuela’s Manny “El Puncho” Mendoza, started off pretty good, landing several devastating punches to the head, stomach, and xyphoid process.

The Cuban boxer literally danced circles, rectangles, and triangles around the 19-year-old Mendoza.

And then in the 10th and last round, as Dominico was really hammering away at the pugilist from Caracas, he somehow lost his balance, and ended up punching himself in the face, and literally knocking himself out.

Many of the Cuban boxing fans are reportedly really upset, because they lost a ton of money betting on Dominico. And a lot of them want their money back.

The promoters issued a statement saying that any disgruntled fans can call 1-800-YOURARESHITOUTOFLUCK.

With his self-inflicted loss, "Chico" Dominico’s record is now 103-1.