Teacher Taught Lesson Wearing Only His Underpants

A teacher who was unavoidably late for his lesson was ultimately forced to 'cut some corners' this morning whilst getting dressed, and ended up by having to teach his students whilst wearing only his underpants.

The teacher cannot be named for 'legal reasons', but there are no laws against guessing, and you are free to speculate on his identity.

The man concerned usually wakes up at five o'clock, but, having forgotten to set his alarm clock the previous evening, overslept, and didn't stir until just after half past seven.

He emptied his bladder, then had a shower so quickly that not everywhere got wet. He knew that he had only minutes to spare, his first 'online' lesson being due at a quarter to eight, and, as he pulled his yellow underpants up, his eyes fell upon his telephone, and he opened his Messenger service.

This was a trifle premature.

Students were already in the 'Zoom Room' waiting for their teacher to arrive.

"Good morning, teacher!" came a cacaphony of voices.

The scantily-clad teacher quickly turned his camera off, so that he could remain unseen by his students, but it may have already been too late.

Students posted messages in the thread:

"Look at teacher!"

And:

"He got no clothe!"

Whilst one commented:

"Kinky!"

It's not yet known whether or not repercussions will follow.