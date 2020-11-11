Man Was So Exhausted, He Couldn't Even Be Bothered To Look Up At The Clock

A man has revealed how he was so utterly exhausted by a morning at work, that he couldn't even be bothered to raise his head to look at a clock, in order to see what time it was.

Moys Kenwood, 57, labored away at trying to impart some simple scientific knowledge to his young students until he was 'blue in the face', but, despite his best efforts, they remained blissfully ignorant.

Eventually, the morning session was over, and Kenwood traipsed back to his office with feet shuffling along like a man on his last legs. He slumped down in his chair, and allowed his thoughts to roam, eventually wondering what time it was.

He knew the clock was on the wall to his right, but could not seem to be able to use the muscles in his neck to turn his head the small distance that was required for him to to see it. Millimeter by millimeter, his eyelids, feeling like lead weights, began to close, and he felt the approaching black shroud of unconsciousness being lowered over his head, and submitted himself to it.

When he woke up, his head was at the perfect angle to see the clock - it was a quarter to two, and the chance to eat and drink something to provide him with energy for the afternoon, had been swallowed up in his extended slumber.