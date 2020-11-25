Boy Disciplined For Bringing His 102-Year-Old Grandmother To “Show & Tell”

Grandama Vonda Nell Piddle was an unwilling participant in her grandson's class "Show & Tell."

HACKENSACK, New Jersey – (Satire News) – The principal of Mrs. Millard Fillmore Elementary School reported that she had to discipline a second-grader who brought his grandmother to “Show & Tell”.

The boy’s teacher, Marlena Figweather, said that she was shocked to see little Herby Sugarcurl walk into the classroom with his 102-year-old grandmother, Vonda Nell Piddle.

At first, all the kids in the classroom thought it was neat, and a whole lot better than most kids, who bring in pet turtles, hamsters, their mom’s underwear, or, in the case of little Mindy Pettylaw, 8, one of her 18-year-old sister’s IUD’s.

Mrs. Figweather was aware that Granny Vonda Piddle really did not want to be there, as she kept saying she needed to get back home so that she could take her fallopian tube medicine.

The police were called, and they drove Granny Piddle home.

Meanwhile, Herby was made to stand in the corner for 45 minutes, after apologizing to the class, his teacher, and to his dear, sweet granny.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

