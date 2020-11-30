Man Arrived At Work Only To Be Told To Go Home Again

A man who arrived at work this morning, only to be told that he should go home again because the government had just announced a second lockdown, has said he was well and truly pissed off, because his wife, who had brought him to work on her motorbike, had already disappeared from the scene.

Moys Kenwood, 57, had only been back at work two months, and had been trying to make up the shortfall in salary that six months of unpaid inactivity had crippled him with.

Arriving at his place of employment today, he was informed that the school would be closed for at least two weeks, but quite possibly longer.

Mrs. Kenwood could just be seen, out the corner of his eye, zipping her motorbike towards the market in the center of the town.

The 'teacher' must have looked a little frantic, because the supervisor who had informed him of the sudden closure, said:

"You can call her and tell her to come back."

But this was the one occasion that Mrs. Kenwood had left her phone at home 'on charge', and the panic-stricken husband now knew he had to intercept her at the market, or face a gruelling 13-km walk home.

He wasted no time, dashing through the streets like a madman, panting, gasping for breath, and sweating profusely, and relaxed only when he caught site of his wife, still wearing her helmet, buying some cow bones for the soup.

He told her:

"School's shut - again!"

Then they made their way home, contemplating another long lay-off with no cash.