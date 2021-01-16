'Data Usage Warning' Received

There was consternation earlier today, when, quite without warning, and totally unexpectedly, a man who was using his phone to browse the internet received a notification that amounted to a:

'Data Usage Warning'

Recovering from the initial shock, browser Moys Kenwood, 57, took stock of the situation, and tried to think which key he could possibly have pressed to have prompted the phone to send him this kind of message.

He said:

"It must be wrong. I never use data."

What Kenwood hadn't realized, however, was that, by merely accessing the internet, he was already 'using data', data that was not his , and that the usage of which he was now being warned.

As well as the warning about his usage of the data, there was also a further instruction to:

"Tap to view usage and settings"

but this went straight over his head without bothering to enter into his consciousness.

It's not the first time that Kenwood has received a Data Usage Warning. He said:

"It's not the first time I've received a Data Usage Warning. I usually just ignore them, and they tend to go away."

Experts say ignoring them is probably the best course of action, although they're not absolutely sure.