Man Shocked At Size Of Kazakhstan

A Geography teacher in a local school has revealed how absolutely flabbergasted he was yesterday afternoon, when he went to look at a map of the world on a classroom wall, and noticed, for the very first time, just how large Kazahkstan is.

Moys Kenwood, 57, had asked his students to complete some work in their books, in order to give himself a 'breather', and, whilst they did so, he meandered towards a large, colorful map of the world.

Noticing a large area of pink that turned out to be Russia, he looked below it, and saw that Kazakhstan was the largest landlocked country on the whole planet. A later googlesearch revealed its status as 9th largest in the world, after eight others.

He quickly estimated that the whole of the UK could fit into the former Soviet republic about 10 times, not that you'd want to do that, of course.

And several countries in the 'stan' series, such as Afghanistan, Hindustan, Kurdistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan are all 'dwarfed' by their much larger Kazak cousin.

Said Kenwood:

"I was absolutely stunned! You could have knocked me down with a feather, It was such a surprise! In fact, I think that if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, I might well have found it difficult to believe!"

There were no repercussions.