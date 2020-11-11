Man Shocked At Size Of Kazakhstan

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

image for Man Shocked At Size Of Kazakhstan
It's bigger than India, for Pete's sake!

A Geography teacher in a local school has revealed how absolutely flabbergasted he was yesterday afternoon, when he went to look at a map of the world on a classroom wall, and noticed, for the very first time, just how large Kazahkstan is.

Moys Kenwood, 57, had asked his students to complete some work in their books, in order to give himself a 'breather', and, whilst they did so, he meandered towards a large, colorful map of the world.

Noticing a large area of pink that turned out to be Russia, he looked below it, and saw that Kazakhstan was the largest landlocked country on the whole planet. A later googlesearch revealed its status as 9th largest in the world, after eight others.

He quickly estimated that the whole of the UK could fit into the former Soviet republic about 10 times, not that you'd want to do that, of course.

And several countries in the 'stan' series, such as Afghanistan, Hindustan, Kurdistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan are all 'dwarfed' by their much larger Kazak cousin.

Said Kenwood:

"I was absolutely stunned! You could have knocked me down with a feather, It was such a surprise! In fact, I think that if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, I might well have found it difficult to believe!"

There were no repercussions.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GeographyRussiaSchoolTeachers




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more