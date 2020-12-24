Pakistani Baby Charged With Assault

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 December 2020

image for Pakistani Baby Charged With Assault
Nine-month-old Faseen Sagawalla looks so innocent but...

KARACHI, Pakistan – (World Satire) - A nine-month-old Pakistani baby was charged with assault, after he threw a baby toy dipped in chlorozintic acid at a gas meter reader.

The baby’s parents along with the baby were arrested, and taken into custody.

The father and mother, identified as Sanhari and Jalala Sagawalla, were mad that the police put their little baby, Faseen, in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Police Department said that throwing chlorozintic acid at a government employee is a very serious offense, and could result in the assailant spending up to 14 years in prison.

Since the Sagawallas are poor, they have already been told that the court will appoint an attorney to represent their baby.

When a reporter for India's national news agency asked a spokesperson for the KPD how it looked for little Faseen, he was told it looked like the little SOB will be getting his education in prison.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

