Food Vendors Formed Around Motorcycle Accident

Sometimes, you think you've seen everything, but then you see something to make you realize you haven't, and that was exactly the case earlier today when a man who thought he had seen everything, saw something else to make him realize he hadn't.

A quiet early afternoon sit down with a book was turned on its head for Englishman Moys Kenwood, 57, when a motorcycle passing by his house 'unseated its rider' in a collision with a pedestrian.

Both rider and walker were injured. The police were called, and said they were "on the way".

All present knew what that meant.

Fifteen minutes later, as if by magic, food vendors started to arrive on the scene.

A man selling barbecued chicken on sticks was the first to take up a choice position at the edge of the road, about two meters from where the stricken motorcyclist lay.

Shortly afterwards, a woman selling chilled drinks turned up, then another woman selling hot dogs. A man selling Chinese 'steamed rice dumplings' was next, followed by a lady selling a kind of dessert wrapped in banana leaves. These were joined by a man selling ice-creams, and, just for the kids, an opportunist appeared selling balloons and plastic trumpets.

Still, no law enforcement personnel were to be seen.

There was, by now, a reasonable flow of customers, most of whom had the decency to enquire after the health of the two people involved in the accident, whilst slurping on their snacks.