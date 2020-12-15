Lil Wayne May Be Headed To The Big House

NEW ORLEANS – (Satire News) – According to BuzzFuzz, rapper Lil Wayne could very well be headed to prison, or the ‘Big House’ as rappers, hip-hoppers, and Broadway dancers refer to federal prisons.

The lil rapper, who is 4-foot-9, and looks a little like a mop with tons of braids, says that he is innocent of the charges of having printed up counterfeit one dollar bills.

Lil Wayne told CNN’s Don Lemon, "Hey, my swishin’ black brutha, do I look stupid to you?"

Lemon replied that he’s real short, but he doesn’t look stupid.

"Yeah, dat be so right, my brutha from another mutha," replied the lil bro.

He then added that, in the history of counterfeiting, there has never been anyone who made counterfeit $1 bills.

He pounded his lil fists together, and said, "Donnie, my bro, 97% of all counterfeiters print up fake $20 bills, not no damn measly $1 bills."

Lemon replied that he’s gay, so he knows absolutely nothing about counterfeiting.