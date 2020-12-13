Supermarket Customer Challenged About Face Mask

A female supervisor working in a supermarket who challenged a male customer over his non-wearing of a face mask, was left wishing she hadn't bothered this morning, when the customer reacted somewhat angrily by scowling and storming out, telling her he'd take his business elsewhere.

The supervisor, whose name is irrelevant, worked at the Lucky Supermarket in Battambang, was about 26 years of age, and looked a right snotty bitch, if you ask me.

The customer, Moys Kenwood, 57, had only popped in for a couple of cartons of milk, and his entire activity within the store would have taken less time than the subsequent altercation did, but that's all academic now

Said Kenwood:

"I do have a face mask, but I'd left it in my work trousers!"

He said:

"Well, it wasn't so much the fact that the stupid bitch asked me about my face mask, as her condescending attitude when she did so."

Mr. Kenwood went on to say that his decision to do his shopping at a different supermarket was bound to make a significant dent in the Lucky Supermarket's profits.