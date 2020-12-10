LeBron James Says The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be The First NBA Team to Get The C-19 Vaccine

Thursday, 10 December 2020

LeBron James will be the first sports player to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – LeBron James was thrilled beyond belief that his Los Angeles Lakers have been chosen by the Supreme Court to be the first U.S. sports team to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

James was told by Speaker-of-the-House Nancy Pelosi that she was the one who suggested the idea to the Supreme Court justices.

She noted that the Lakers deserve it, since they are the NBA world champions, and also because they are from her home state, California.

Pelosi informed James that the SCOTUS vote came out 5 to 2, with 2 abstaining.

Meanwhile, reports filtering out of the White House bunker are that Trump is very upset, and he has threatened to veto the Supreme Court’s decision.

When told that he could do that, he replied, "perhaps not legally", but, he being the master con-artist that he is, he'd have his team of 18 lawyers minus Rudy Giuliani find a way.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to fly to New York City where COVID-19 doctors, along with honorary guests, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, and Dennis Rodman, will help to administer the C-19 vaccines at a bi-partisan ceremony in Central Park.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

