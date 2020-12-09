Lonely old f*ck takes jab for stipend; offers other arm for further scientific research

News of the Covid-19 vaccination process now indicates it is a two-stage process, jabs one month apart.

Women are warned that infertility may accompany the vaccination during this two-month period.

Also, a certain amount of discomfort, or pain, must be accepted as part of the inoculations.

Once again in the news, a lonely old f*ck (LOF) has come forward with his experience.

Homeless, this LOF gentleman has said he was much encouraged by a recent proposal in congress to pay a $1,500 stipend to encourage people to get the jab.

"Cash for jab" tents are currently being established.

Interviewed at his home in some bushes along railroad tracks where other homeless have helped him in this time of crisis, we now have a full report on this LOF's experience.

His report:

*I took the jab thinking $1,500, and maybe I could get a motel for a night or two (or funeral home expenses!);

*At home to my bushes, right away the arm was so painful couldn't lift it;

*A raging headache started in (Bayer did nothing for it) and I was so tired I couldn't help others along the tracks looking for crusts of bread or whatever;

*The joints were aching plus chills so bad (but it was cold in the bushes there).

*Then I got the fever.

*Fever went up and up, so I thought the hospital you know, around the corner, but they couldn't take me.

*Because they needed to keep space open for people with Covid of some type, whether serious or not.

*Besides, they said I wasn't eligible for aid since I already took the vaccination, and, as one of them put it, “We won't let the corpses pile up here!”

*Lost 18 pounds, but temp down to 101 degrees or so, I figure, so what the hell!

*Another $1,500 maybe??;

*Now, Governor, how about my other arm or I have a pretty decent thigh would do? Huh? A second round of two jabs per, just to make sure?

The Governor involved here, Mr. Newsom, has responded, through a representative:

“Another stipend? Er, umm, er, but this LOF certainly has heroic spirit! True patriot. What's that?”

“Now, the homeless everywhere in the state (also due to these rolling lockdowns)--you know that really is unfortunate.”

“And?”

“Yes, we won't let the corpses pile up in California, especially in San Francisco, along with all the feces on the sidewalks there.”