Donald Trump Says He'd Like To Lead 2021 Ryder Cup Team

Ousted ex-president and keen golfer, Donald Trump, has revealed that he is "very interested" in captaining the 2021 US Ryder Cup team at the rescheduled event at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Irishman Padraig Harrington will captain the European team.

The Ryder Cup, played biannually between teams of golfers from the US and Europe, was due to take place between September 21 and 26, 2020, but, because of COVID-19, has now been set for September 22-27, 2021.

It will be the 53rd staging of the competition.

Mr. Trump, who has recently found himself at 'a bit of a loose end' after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden in ignominious circumstances, has retired from the glare of publicity to sharpen up his golf game, and now feels ready to lead the charge in Wisconsin.

Practising 18 hours per day on his driving, chipping, and putting during the time he spent as leader has enabled Trump to reduce his handicap from 43 to 41, and this could prove crucial in the cauldron-like atmosphere of one of world golfs most rough-and-tumble events.

And, claimed Mr. Trump, his leadership skills will be "invaluable" in keeping the US team in front on the leaderboard.

According to Trump, the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris was "stolen" from the US.

Harrington said, last night:

"This is the fantastical, fairy tale world with unicorns and pink clouds where this beaten and broken numpty lives. I sincerely hope they agree to it!"