Las Vegas Will Be Giving All Visitors 6 Marijuana Cigarettes

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) – With the Coronavirus still wreaking havoc, the mayor of the biggest entertainment city in the world has come up with a rather unique way to attract some gamblers to Sin City.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she thought up the idea as she was watching an episode of “The Brady Bunch”, in which Marsha Brady finds a joint in her tampon container.

The mayor put the suggestion before the city council, who voted 7 to 1 to enact her idea, which calls for all visitors to Vegas to be given 6 marijuana cigarettes.

She added that with the revenue from the casinos, restaurants, and hotels, the entire 2 tons of marijuana should be paid for in no time at all.

Mayor Goodman, stated that she has already received calls from the mayors of Oklahoma City, Green Bay, and Detroit inquiring about the particulars of providing free pot to visitors.