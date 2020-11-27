AstroZenzena - The New Cure For The Trumpapalooza Virus?

Friday, 27 November 2020

The competition between Pfizer, Moderna, and AstroZenzena is getting very intense.

OXFORD, England – (Satire News) – It appears that in the race to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus, AstroZenzena may actually be better than either Pfizer or Moderna.

Hundreds of scientists working with AstroZenzena have stated that their product called Covid-19 Be Gone has shown to have 8 times the shelf-life of the other vaccines.

It has also proved to be more cost effective, and the commercials that have already been filmed are much more interesting, appealing, and truthful than the others.

The fact that Pfizer is using Mitch McConnell in their commercials, and Moderna is using Scott Baio in their’s, does nothing to lend creedence to their product.

Meanwhile, AstroZenzena, which is being hailed by experts as the miracle cure, has hired the artistic services of J.Lo, Chicharito, Sofia Vergara, Zombie Zulu Yo, Queen Elizabeth, and Charlie Watts, drummer with the Rolling Stones, to promote their product.

