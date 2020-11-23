Man Has A Tickly Cough He's A Bit Worried About

With the Coronavirus in our midsts, it's understandable that people are just a little bit nervous when they get a regular cough or a cold, and that's exactly what has been the case with one man this week when he had all the symptoms of typical seasonal 'flu.

Moys Kenwood, 57, first started with a bit of a sore throat, which seemed to be 'narrowing' on Saturday, and this affected the way he ate, the slight soreness being felt most when he swallowed his food.

A tickly cough followed.

By Sunday, he had a slight fever - or a rise in body heat - although this could have been related to the outside air temperature, which was absolutely scorching. He 'milked' this, walking around slowly as if about to collapse, looking sheepish, and extracting as much sympathy as he could from anyone who would give it.

On Monday morning, he felt grim, by now convinced he had COVID-19, though his condition could, just as easily, have been due to the fact that he had to drag his lazy ass out of bed and go to work, something he is not often keen to do.

His wife diagnosed the problem, when she said:

"No work, no pay! Now, get to work!"