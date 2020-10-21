Pediatricians Report Kids Are More Afraid of Trump’s Halloween Mask, Than of Any Halloween Mask on The Market

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Many of the nation’s pediatricians are declaring that children are much more afraid of President Trump Halloween masks than of any other Halloween mask in the stores.

Dr. Dundee P. Rattler, associate dean at Left Coast College in Carpinteria, California, noted that, in the past, he has seen Halloween masks that would even scare the daylights out of some adults.

He pointed out that some of the scariest masks this year include the Rudy Giuliani Ghoul mask, the Mitch McConnell Creepy Uncle mask, and the Tucker Carlson Fairy Zombie mask.

Dr. Rattler emphasized that there has never been a scarier mask than the President Trump Halloween mask.

He disclosed that he knows of mature adult women who have thrown up at the sight of that horrendously evil-looking orange mask.

When Trump was asked to comment on the doctor’s remarks, POTUS simply said, “Lies, lies, it’s just eight more fake lies.”