Man To Make His Own Face Mask Out Of Baby Diaper

With the Coronavirus showing no signs of wanting to go away, one man has decided that it's finally time to start taking things a bit more seriously, and start wearing a face mask.

Never one to do things by halves, however, he plans to make his own - out of a baby's diaper.

Ken Moyswood, 57, stole the idea from a funny video he saw on Facebook, where a man explains what to do with a nappy in order to gain maximum protection from airborne viruses. The 'punchline' comes when he removes the mask, to reveal the nappy has already been soiled by a baby, and his mouth area is now covered in shit, or, perhaps, chocolate.

Moyswood, however, plans to use a clean nappy.

He said:

"You can see from the diagram above, the back of the nappy should be cut away, then some strong joined-together rubber bands should be slotted through holes at the points marked 'X' and around the head to keep the mask in position."

He hopes to have completed making the prototype by the time you have finished reading this story, so if readers see him out and about in the neighborhood wearing it, please don't laugh at the daft bastard.