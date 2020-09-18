A Woman is Making Covid-19 Masks out of Her Panties

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - Reports coming out of West Holly are that, because of the scarcity of the Coronavirus medical masks in California, due to the wildfires, one business-savvy woman has decided to make masks out of her panties.

Left Coast Mirror Magazine spoke with a Reggie Tincobbler, 37, who informed them that his live-in girlfriend Melanie Twitchell, 29, is a seamstress, and has taken 47 of her panties and sewn them into unique medical masks.

Tincobbler says that he is proud of his girlfriend, who is making a killing in the medical mask business.

He noted that, at first, she was selling the masks at flea markets, but now she is putting them on eBay, where they're selling faster than avocado toast in Malibu Beach.

The couple said that Melanie’s business is booming like crazy, and she may have to start going to Goodwill stores and purchasing used panties to keep up with the demand.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman is now asking female relatives, friends, co-workers, and neighbors to donate some of their undies, so that she can make some more of the uniquely different masks.

Melanie told Left Coast Mirror Magazine, that 95% of all the money she gets from the sale of the masks will go towards paying off her boyfriend’s $95,000 sports gambling debt.