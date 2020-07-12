Man Has Decided To Get Fit

In keeping with medical advice that everyone should take regular exercise, and taking advantage of the opportunity that the Coronavirus lockdown has provided him with, one man in his 'twilight years' has decided to 'get with the program', and to start taking the whole subject of fitness more seriously.

Myke Woodson, from Oaf-on-Sea, told his wife, on Tuesday, that it was "high time" that he began thinking about the condition of his body. With this in mind, he said, he would be taking a walk, every morning, to his garden shed, and, once there, would 'pump iron' using some 500g weights he picked up at a Car Boot Sale for 50p about twenty years ago.

As well as walking more, Myke has already made "significant changes" to his diet. These include the lowering of both his cholesterol and sugar intakes. Gone are the suppertime bacon sandwiches and Chinese takeaways, as well as the beer he used to put on his Corn Flakes.

He has also promised to stop chasing the ice cream van every time it comes down his street.