What did his teachers think?

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 4 July 2020

image for What did his teachers think?
Somewhere, there are photos of these two men as babies

Here is Donald Trump's school report, written by supply teacher, Mr Finknottle, when the Donald was young.

'Donald Trump is an interesting character. He has the best words. All the good words. He is Mummy's special little soldier. However, he has a habit of only dealing in absolutes.

The Best Words
The Greatest Mind
Absolute
Best
Stone Cold Loser

We are all aware of how much influence Vladamir in the year above has been having on him, and we feel that must be looked at. Mr Putin is a powerful man, and Donald could easily be led astray.

A younger boy, Boris is also following in Donald's footsteps, but Boris is slightly more charming. Sadly, for the world, these boys will become the types of men that become leaders.

May God have mercy on us all.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

