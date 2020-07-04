Thanksgiving Celebrations Well Underway

What a turkey!

It may not seem that long since we all enjoyed the merriment of Thanksgiving, but it's crept up on us all again, and, later today, families across the generations in the US will be gathering together to partake of the traditional annual 4th of July Turkey Roast at the dinner table.

President Trump spoke to the nation in a tweet this morning, saying that:

"Today, of all days, is the day when thanks should be given for all the things we've had, have, or will have, as well as for all the things we've given, currently give, or will give in the future. Thanks. Many, many thanks. And thanks for voting for me in November."

According to political analysts, there should be more than the usual amount of cause to give thanks in November.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

