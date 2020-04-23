Dennis Rodman to Visit Kim Jong-un in the Hospital

LOS ANGELES – One of the NBA’s greatest rebounders has informed the news media that he will be traveling to Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit his BFF, Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un, in the hospital.

Rodman, who has more tattoos, piercings, and gold jewelry than all of the Hells Angels in California put together, really ingratiated himself to the North Korean leader, years ago, when he showed Kim how to shoot a three-point shot and do the pick and roll.

A North Korean spokesman said that Kim liked Rodman so much, that he gifted him a miniature basketball made of solid gold.

Rodman said that he truly treasures his golden miniature basketball, and keeps it hidden away in his sock drawer.

When asked how his BFF is doing, Rodman mumbled, “Well, I called my chubby little buddy, and he told me he’s doing okay. But I can tell that he is in pain, because he kept screaming out the six English curse words that I taught him.”