The Sound of Dribbling Basketballs Has Faded Off Into The Sunset

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 12 March 2020

image for The Sound of Dribbling Basketballs Has Faded Off Into The Sunset
An NBA official stated that it may be quite a while before NBA fans see basketballs being dribbled again.

MIAMI – The NBA owners met at LeBron James’ Miami mansion, Casa Dribble, and they voted to suspend the remainder of the NBA season due to the Coronavirus which is getting out of hand. The vote to stop playing was 29-1.

The owners are still trying to figure out if they will be paying the players and coaches. They took a vote on that and the vote was 27-3 to not pay them.

LeBron James who was present for the meeting was visibly upset. He commented that he has huge payments that he has to make on his 747 jet, his 70-foot yacht, and his commercial blimp.

After hearing poor old LeBron’s sad story, one of the team owners took out his violin and started playing a classic piece by Tchaikovsky.

Draymond Green, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, said that he will go down to Mexico and keep in shape by playing down there.

He then remarked that Mexico has got some of the most delicious tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, tamales, and pinatas in the entire Northern Hemisphere.”

And speaking of tacos, Taco Fall who plays for the Boston Celtics and stands 7 feet 5 inches tall has already said that he has applied to be a ceiling light changer at The Leonard Nimoy Mall in downtown Boston.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
BasketballCoronavirusLebron JamesNBA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more