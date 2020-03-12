The Sound of Dribbling Basketballs Has Faded Off Into The Sunset

MIAMI – The NBA owners met at LeBron James’ Miami mansion, Casa Dribble, and they voted to suspend the remainder of the NBA season due to the Coronavirus which is getting out of hand. The vote to stop playing was 29-1.

The owners are still trying to figure out if they will be paying the players and coaches. They took a vote on that and the vote was 27-3 to not pay them.

LeBron James who was present for the meeting was visibly upset. He commented that he has huge payments that he has to make on his 747 jet, his 70-foot yacht, and his commercial blimp.

After hearing poor old LeBron’s sad story, one of the team owners took out his violin and started playing a classic piece by Tchaikovsky.

Draymond Green, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, said that he will go down to Mexico and keep in shape by playing down there.

He then remarked that Mexico has got some of the most delicious tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, tamales, and pinatas in the entire Northern Hemisphere.”

And speaking of tacos, Taco Fall who plays for the Boston Celtics and stands 7 feet 5 inches tall has already said that he has applied to be a ceiling light changer at The Leonard Nimoy Mall in downtown Boston.