President Putin Informs President Trump That He Has Just Gotten Access to Joe Biden’s Supporter’s Data Base

MOSCOW – The Russian News Agency has just stated that Putin now has in his possession a Democratic data base that reportedly contains the names, addresses, phone numbers, weight, and social security numbers of over 9.3 million individuals who are supporting Joe Biden.

Vlady, as Trump and Rudy Giuliani call him, told the president that he will be sending it to him as soon as Trump’s cashier’s check for $1.7 million clears.

Trump reminded his Russian BFF that he does not know anything about any $1.7 million check.

Putin reportedly giggled and said “Okay, my little orange comrade, I get your drift, and let’s just say that you are donating the $1.7 mil to the homeless communists who live on the street outside of the Kremlin.”