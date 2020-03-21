Idaho is the First State to Implement The Social Distancing Act

POCATELLO - The Idaho state legislature has just passed a law which will prohibit anyone from being within six feet of someone else.

The Idaho Social Distancing Act, which requires couples to stay six feet apart from each other, passed by a vote of 91-9 .

It will go into effect immediately. One state senator noted that the law will not pertain to mothers who are nursing their babies, or to any elderly person over the age of 87, who needs help running, eating, or urinating.

When asked by a reporter what the penalty for not complying with the new law would be, he stated that the first offense will result in a $35 fine, and a hosing-down by firefighters for a full three minutes.

He then stated that a second offense will result in a fine of $965, and the person having to wear a cardboard sandwich sign that reads “I am one really hard-headed horse’s ass".

A third offense will result in the offender being incarcerated in an Idaho state prison for a period of not less than 7 months, plus while incarcerated, he or she will be forced to view Donald Trump campaign rally speeches for six hours a day.