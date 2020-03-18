It's been announced that the end of the world is nigh, and that, from Friday night at 11pm, all electricity, gas, and water supplies around the world will be disconnected.

At the heart of the matter is the Coronavirus, airborne bacteria that cause extreme respiratory problems, occasionally resulting in death, but, most often, just in sniffles and a cough. Maybe a headache.

In desperate attempts to delay the spread of the virus until a vaccine has been developed, many events that attracted mass gatherings of people have been cancelled, and many infrastructure organisations and services closed. These include:

SPORT

The entire Football schedule throughout Europe

The NBA basketball schedule

The US Masters Golf

The Tokyo Olympic Games

The Formula One Motor Racing schedule



POLITICS

The US Presidential Election in November

Sensible government decisions of any kind



WORK

No further explanation necessary



EDUCATION

Schools, colleges, and universities



RETAIL OUTLETS

All shops, stores and supermarkets. Even 7Elevens



TRANSPORTATION

All bus, train, air and sea services



To boot, electricity, gas, and water supplies will cease, and all hospitals will close. There will be no assistance available, should you become ill.

Please do not leave your homes. If anyone is discovered outdoors, they will be shot by a special Genocide Squad.

Government advice is that you should finish reading this message, make yourself a cup of strong cocoa, go to bed, and stay there, indefinitely.

Remember to pull the covers up right over your head.